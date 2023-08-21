"I still have some fire left in the tank" - Nick Kyrgios calls for his fans to be patient in Instagram story as he continues recovery from injury

Nick Kyrgios recently took to social media to provide an update on his recovery from his recent injuries.

The 28-year-old posted a mirror selfie on his Instagram story earlier on Monday (August 21), where he could be seen completing a gym workout. He also wrote a long-form caption in the picture, requesting his fans to be patient with him.

"To my millions of fans out there, I guess we just have to be patient," Kyrgios wrote on social media

Nick Kyrgios then admitted that he was still willing to compete at the highest level as he recovers from his recent physical niggles.

"Trust me, I still have some fire left in the tank, my body just needs time to recover and get back," he wrote.

The Aussie also expressed satisfaction with his personal life at the moment, before promising fans that he will replicate his 2022 season when he makes his much-awaited comeback.

"Everything off-court is doing great lam eyeing to come back and have a season like my last again."

A screen capture of Nick Kyrgios' recent Instagram story

Nick Kyrgios produced a career-best season in 2022 as he registered a 37-10 win-loss record on the ATP tour, which translated to a 79% win rate. The main highlight of his season included a run to the Wimbledon final, where he lost to Novak Djokovic after having won the opening set.

Nick Kyrgios is eyeing a return in 2023, provided his injury rehabilitation goes according to plan

Nick Kyrgios looks on at the 2022 US Open

Kyrgios is currently rehabilitating a serious injury that forced him to withdraw from the 2023 US Open — which will begin on August 28.

The Aussie has had a tough time in terms of his physical conditioning, having to repeatedly deal with injuries. He injured his knee soon after reaching the quarterfinals at last year's US Open, following which he has played only three singles matches.

Kyrgios had previously undergone arthroscopic surgery to rectify his knee, which forced him to skip the 2023 Australian Open. In a best-case scenario, the 28-year-old could return to competitive tennis at some point later this year.

However, he will not enjoy the privilege of being seeded at tournaments, as he is set to fall outside of the top 400 ATP rankings due to his inability to defend his 2022 points this season.