  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "This guy is unbelievable" - When Dana White gave his brutally honest opinion on "savage" Petr Yan

"This guy is unbelievable" - When Dana White gave his brutally honest opinion on "savage" Petr Yan

By Vaibhav Rathod
Modified Nov 22, 2024 17:45 GMT
When Dana White (right) praises Petr Yan (left). [Image courtesy: @petr_yan on Instagram and UFC on Youtube]
When Dana White (right) praised Petr Yan (left). [Image courtesy: @petr_yan on Instagram and UFC on Youtube]

Petr Yan is set to go to war against Deiveson Figueiredo on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, headlining the event at Galaxy Arena in Macau, SAR, China. Known as 'No Mercy', Yan lives up to his name by relentlessly attacking his opponents. It was this all-out fighting style that once earned him constant praise from UFC CEO Dana White.

Yan locked horns with Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267 in the co-main event held in Abu Dhabi. In a back-and-forth war, the two bantamweights combined to land 729 strikes. In the fight, Yan secured a victory by unanimous decision and also the Fight of the Night honors.

Following the event, at the post-fight press conference, the UFC's head honcho couldn’t stop praising the fight and Yan. He commended Yan's fighting style and the way the bout unfolded. White said:

also-read-trending Trending
“It was unbelievable. The fight was awesome, Sandhagen was staying on the outside and using his distance. The counter-punching by both of those guys, the body punching by both of those guys, the kicks to the body — those two went to absolute war tonight. Petr Yan is a savage. This guy is unbelievable. He’s unstoppable. He just keeps moving forward. He’s the champ."

Check out Dana White’s comments below (5:33):

youtube-cover

Petr Yan signs a three-year contract extension with UFC

Dana White and the UFC weren’t sure if Petr Yan would extend his contract with the promotion, but now the organization has clarity regarding the bantamweight division Ifighter.

Ahead of his clash with Deiveson Figueiredo, ‘No Mercy’ shared the news that he is extending his UFC contract for three more years. He took to X to make the announcement and wrote:

“Today I signed new contract with ufc. 3 more years of hard work ahead”

Check out Petr Yan’s tweet below:

Yan last stepped into the octagon against Song Yadong in a three-round fight, where he secured a victory via unanimous decision. Meanwhile, Figueiredo is also coming off a unanimous decision win against Marlon Vera.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी