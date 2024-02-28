"This guy understands symbolism" - When Jon Jones bizarrely training at the gym with a gun in hand had fans abuzz

Back in December 2020, Jon Jones took to Instagram to share a rather bizzare post. For some reason, he was seen donning a military suit and carrying guns in a gym.

With all of his equipment on, he proceeds to do pull-ups in what appears to be his home gym. He posted a clip on Instagram alongside a caption that read:

"Let's try this sh*t again"

While Jones is known to be a firearm enthusiast and often shares clips of himself training and shooting, this was truly odd. Given the strange nature of the post, fans flooded the comments section to react.

One user wrote:

"Jones is ready for war and he’s coming to #kill the HW division, scary. This guy understands symbolism"

Others added:

"If the apocalypse comes jon, please be on my squad"

"You are low-key getting ready for an apocalypse"

Some were curious as to how much gear Jones was carrying around. One user asked:

"How much weight in gear is that"

Not all comments were complimentary, however. One user took the opportunity to attack Jones, saying:

"@jonnybones Can’t wait to see what you’re going to get yourself into with that gun once you’re back on cocaine and alcohol again. Should be a pretty good charge this time"

Check out some of the comments below Jon Jones' post here:

Fans react to Jon Jones' post

Jon Jones suggests that the future of MMA is "crazy bright"

Jon Jones was scheduled to face Stipe Miocic at UFC 295. He was forced to withdraw due to an injury he sustained in camp and has since been recovering, as the promotion hopes to put the fight together again down the line.

In the meantime, Jones has been making a lot of public appearances. He was recently seen interacting with long-time rival Francis Ngannou at the PFL vs. Bellator event.

He also took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal that he has been taking part in some educational seminars, and the feedback and support he has received has been incredible.

He wrote:

"It’s awesome to know that my fanbase is getting younger. So many awesome young men and women coming out to theses seminars. The future of MMA is going to be crazy bright."

Expand Tweet

Jones is expected to make his comeback to the UFC octagon and defend his title against Stipe Miocic. Rumors have suggested that this will be Jones' final fight before he calls time on his storied career, although 'Bones' himself has not provided a firm answer on his future.