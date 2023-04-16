Jon Jones to retire after potential Stipe Miocic fight? 'Bones' paints a perfect scenario for farewell fight

Jon Jones' next fight could be the last time we see 'Bones' step inside the octagon. The former light-heavyweight king recently returned to action at UFC 285 in March, taking on Ciryl Gane for the vacant light-heavyweight title.

Jones arguably settled the MMA G.O.A.T. debate with a dominant first-round submission win over 'Bon Gamin' and went on to call out former heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic. UFC president Dana White subsequently hinted that 'Bones' might hang up his gloves after his upcoming fight against Miocic.

Jon Jones has also now alluded to retirement after a potential clash against Miocic. Painting a perfect picture for his farewell fight, 'Bones' called for an outing in his home state of New York at the Mecca of combat sports, Madison Square Garden. The UFC light-heavyweight champ wrote:

"How cool would it be to spend my retirement fight dominating the greatest heavyweight of all time, in my home state at Madison Square Garden?"

"How cool would it be to spend my retirement fight dominating the greatest heavyweight of all time, in my home state at Madison Square Garden?"

Will Jon Jones' next fight be against Stipe Miocic?

Fans have been anticipating Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic for the better part of the last two years. While the matchup appeared to have come close to materializing at UFC 282 last December, Jones later went on to fight Gane for the heavyweight title at UFC 285.

The matchup now appears to be moving further and further away from coming to fruition as it gets engulfed in more drama. Dana White recently accused Jon Jones of having 'disappeared' after his heavyweight debut in March.

Stipe Miocic subsequently shared a video of White's comments, while seemingly taking a dig at Jones. 'Bones' hit back by dismissing the 'running' allegations.

Stipe Miocic subsequently shared a video of White's comments, while seemingly taking a dig at Jones. 'Bones' hit back by dismissing the 'running' allegations.

Speculating on the almost canceled matchup, Daniel Cormier stated that Miocic may be the reason behind the hold-up due to financial disagreements. 'DC' said on his YouTube channel:

“I heard that it’s always been an issue on the Miocic side in terms of the financial side of the equation in order to what he’s going to get paid to go into the fight with Jones. Stipe is about to be 41 years old. So this may be, if he can’t get the job done, his final payday of that sort”.

Catch Cormier's comments below:

