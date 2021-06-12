"This guy wants to take my head off" - Jake Paul claims that Tyron Woodley is lacking confidence ahead of their boxing match

Jake Paul is officially back in fight camp and is preparing for his upcoming fight against Tyron Woodley. The popular YouTube sensation has detailed his experience in training camp while also sending a bold message to 'The Chosen One'.

Ahead of his next boxing match against the former UFC welterweight champion, Jake Paul spoke of Woodley wanting to end the former's hype train and doing the combat sports community a favor.

In the latest edition of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Jake Paul briefly discussed his upcoming bout against Woodley. 'The Problem Child' noted how motivated he was to see his brother Logan Paul in training camp for his fight against Floyd Mayweather and wanted to get back in the gym.

"Yeah, we're in camp now, as of like two days ago and it feels good. Feels good to be back, like watching you in camp, I'm like, 'Damn, I just wanna be back in camp again' because you're so healthy, your mindset, you have a goal and purpose, your whole team is there and it's like, you're just driven and motivated and everything has so much meaning. You know, you're not just in the gym anymore just to be in the gym. You're like, I have a real opponent. We're structuring game plans and by the way, this guy wants to take my head off for the world."

Dear, @TWooodley thanks for being the second MMA fighter on my hit list.



August 28th the 5x UFC champion is getting knocked out by a Disney actor. pic.twitter.com/MHhMMp9EGl — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 1, 2021

During the show, Jake Paul also spoke on the bet he made to Woodley during their face-off a few days ago. Paul further claimed that Woodley not responding to the bet shows where the former UFC welterweight champion's confidence is heading into the fight.

"I saw a tweet, he's like, 'Guys, MMA community or boxing community, I'm gonna end Jake Paul and knock him out, so we don't have to see any more of this clown.' And I'm like, 'Bet, we will see who works harder Tyron. We will see who's faster, stronger.' And look, I challenged him to a bet, and he didn't wanna take the bet so it kind of shows his confidence."

The 5x UFC champ wouldn’t take the bet🤡 @TWooodley you don’t have enough confidence to put your money where your mouth is🤡😭 pic.twitter.com/wF3gxc5Zql — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 3, 2021

Jake Paul will face Tyron Woodley on August 28th

On the back of his big win over Ben Askren, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul will face the former's close friend Tyron Woodley on August 28th. The fight will take place under the Showtime banner.

The fight against the former UFC welterweight champion will arguably be the toughest task of Jake Paul's fighting career so far. Despite Woodley not being known for his boxing, the former UFC fighter can throw deadly shots that could knock anyone out.

Edited by Avinash Tewari