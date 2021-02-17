'This guy will never fight' - Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager posts confusing tweet about Kamaru Usman debate

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has posted a confusing tweet about a potential dream matchup between Nurmagomedov and Kamaru Usman.

The tweet put forth by Abdelaziz, who also manages Kamaru Usman, has led some to believe he is insinuating that Usman is afraid of fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov.

However, some feel Abdelaziz’s tweet simply intends to state that Khabib Nurmagomedov won’t fight Usman because Nurmagomedov has retired. Abdelaziz put forth the tweet in response to an article about a potential fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Kamaru Usman. Fans can check out Ali Abdelaziz’s tweet below:

This guy will never fight https://t.co/XlSaBAmL1D — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) February 16, 2021

The dream fight between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has often been discussed in MMA and grappling circles the world over. Nurmagomedov holds an undefeated professional MMA record of 29-0, whereas Usman too boasts an impressive record of 18-1.

Both fighters’ biggest strength is considered to be their grappling, their wrestling skills in particular. Considering the size advantage Kamaru Usman would enjoy over Khabib Nurmagomedov, certain sections of the combat sports community believe that Usman could be the fighter to hand Nurmagomedov his first MMA loss.

Presently, Ali Abdelaziz’s tweet has led to confusion in the combat sports world. This will probably be addressed by Abdelaziz in the days to come.

What did Kamaru Usman and Khabib Nurmagomedov have to say about possibly fighting one another?

Khabib Nurmagomedov was recently asked about Kamaru Usman, in response to which Nurmagomedov praised Usman and stated:

“Out of seven billion people on the planet, I think Kamaru is one of the best at wrestling. He’s a champion, a very physical guy. We’ve been friends for a while, we’re pretty close. I don’t think that anyone will be able to beat him in the next two years. Who’s a contender now? He beat Colby Covington, Demian Maia, Jorge Masvidal, Leon Edwards. Who else? He beat Rafael dos Anjos. I think he needs some fresh blood with a good perspective. But I don’t see any real contenders for him in the near future.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has suggested that he isn’t interested in fighting Kamaru Usman. And Usman has asserted that he won’t fight Nurmagomedov, unless Nurmagomedov wants the fight:

“I would never fight Khabib, that’s my brother. It’s just a mutual respect. I don’t see myself ever fighting Khabib.”