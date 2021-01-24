"This is what happens!" - Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to Conor McGregor getting knocked out at UFC 257

Khabib Nurmagomedov shared his reaction on social media as his former foe Conor McGregor suffered the first knockout loss of his career at the hands of Dustin Poirier.

In a first-time-ever scenario, Conor McGregor was knocked off his feet by excellently executed combination shots from Dustin Poirier, who possibly went on to secure a future title shot with the win over 'The Notorious'.

Khabib Nurmagomedov says Conor McGregor is "far away from reality"

The lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who shares with Conor McGregor one of the biggest rivalries in mixed martial arts, tweeted that The Irishman suffered the consequences of changing his team abruptly and sparring against "little kids".

This is what happened, when you change your team, leave the sparring partners who made you a champion and sparring with little kids, far away from reality. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 24, 2021

It can be assumed that Khabib Nurmagomedov is possibly talking about Conor McGregor teaming up with his old boxing coach, Phil Sutcliffe of Crumlin Boxing Club, and sparring with the 26-year-old Dylan Moran. Moran was Conor McGregor's chief sparring partner ahead of UFC 257.

Phil Sutcliffe, on the other hand, is a former Olympian who trained a young Conor McGregor in boxing. He joined The Irishman's coaching team along with Bra Brady ahead of his 2020 return to the Octagon against Donald Cerrone.

Conor McGregor suffers first KO loss of his career

Whether his new team is responsible for it or not, Conor McGregor has succumbed to the first-ever knockout defeat of his professional MMA career to Dustin Poirier.

Phil Sutcliffe previously stated in an interview with TheMacLife that he was not impressed with Dustin Poirier's boxing.

"Poirier comes straight at you, his arms are wide open. Conor will be able to get his shots or his kicks or anything in there like he did the last time. Conor’s more powerful now and so will the other guy be a little more powerful because he’s had to put on a bit of weight. But Conor’s skill’s percentage towards Poirier’s skill percentage is much bigger," Phil Sutcliffe had said.

However, Dustin Poirier proved him and many others wrong with his striking in the UFC 257 main event. In the post-fight interview, he even challenged Max Holloway, who claimed not too many days ago during his fight with Calvin Kattar that he was the best boxer in UFC.