"This is hilarious" - Fans react to waiter recreating Alex Pereira's viral celebration after Jamahal Hill win while serving UFC champion

While serving UFC light heavyweight kingpin Alex Pereira, a waiter mimicked 'Poatan's' celebration post-knocking out Jamahal Hill.

At UFC 300, Pereira defended his belt by knocking out Hill in the very first round. After a low blow by 'Sweet Dreams', referee Herb Dean was going to pause the action but was waved off by the Brazilian champion, who then landed a left hook that dropped the challenger. He then finished Hill with ground-and-pound shots.

Pereira then celebrated in unique fashion, pointing at Hill with hands, seemingly emphasizing how easy his victory was.

Check out Alex Pereira's celebration after knocking out Jamahal Hill:

This highlight reel finish went viral after the pay-per-view and made rounds on social media. Later on, a waiter performed the same celebration in front of 'Poatan' at a restaurant.

ESPN MMA on X shared the clip of the waiter doing the celebration.

Check out the waiter re-creating Alex Pereira's celebration in front of him:

After witnessing the video above, netizens rushed to the comments section to share their reactions. A fan commented:

"This is hilarious 😂"

Others wrote:

"Nice work waiter! I hope you tipped that man well!"

"Well played by the waiter"

Check out more reactions below:

Fan comments [Screenshot courtesy of @ESPN MMA on X]

Alex Pereira explains why he did not want to halt the contest midway at UFC 300

Post UFC 300, Alex Pereira was asked why he did not allow referee Herb Dean to pause the contest even though he was hit by an illegal strike.

The Brazilian replied and revealed at the post-fight press presser that he didn’t want to compromise his flow and reset his distance as he saw the finish coming. Hence, he avoided the pause and capitalized on the moment:

“I was starting to find my distance. I started using leg kicks from the beginning so I could find his distance. It's a little harder because he’s a southpaw. My game plan was to start throwing hands after that. So then he threw the groin strike, but it did not really hurt me. So to not have to measure distance again, I kept fiighting".

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below:

