"This is hilarious!" - Fans in splits over Tom Aspinall's "massive announcement" skit

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has dropped a new announcement skit, which has left fight fans amused.

Aspinall continues to wait for his title unification bout against Jon Jones. He captured the interim strap in 2023 and went on to defend it against Curtis Blaydes. He is now the longest-reigning interim champion in UFC history. There is also a lot of speculation surrounding Jones' future in the sport, as he recently hinted at a potential retirement.

The Englishman partnered with popular broadcaster and MMA journalist Adam Catterall for his new skit, during which Aspinall hinted at a major announcement, while Catterall cautioned him that fans might interpret it as an announcement for the fight against 'Bones.'

Check out the post below:

The post sparked fan reactions on the platform. A user wrote:

"This is hilarious."

Others commented:

"News flash… I’m still waiting."

"Announcing a new deodorant this time."

"Reminds me of when Megan Anderson had a major announcement, only for it to be an influencer partnership for Gymshark lol."

"Let me guess, he's announcing a new line of underwear this time."

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufcontnt on X]

Tom Aspinall dismisses comparisons with Michael Chandler

Tom Aspinall is unhappy with recent comparisons with Michael Chandler, who has been waiting on a potential blockbuster clash against Conor McGregor for years.

Aspinall appeared on a recent episode of the Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast, where he stated that he does not intend to wait endlessly for a potential bout against Jon Jones, and instead wishes to remain active and fight the elite contenders in the division.

"I've seen a lot of people comparing me to Michael Chandler. [He] waited a long time for Conor McGregor. I'm not waiting for one fight, I'm not trying to fight one guy, I'm trying to fight all the guys. I'm trying to be the guy at heavyweight who takes out everybody."

He added:

"It doesn't matter who it is, Ciryl Gane, [Alexander] Volkov rematch, [Jailton] Almeida, Derrick Lewis, Brock Lesnar. Whoever it is, I don't care. Let's not talk about Jon Jones anymore. I'm the active guy. I'm going to fight somebody, and that's gonna be announced pretty soon."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below:

