“Waited a long time for Conor McGregor” - Tom Aspinall fires back at Michael Chandler comparisons

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall appeared on a recent episode of the Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast, during which he dismissed comparisons with Michael Chandler, who continues to wait for a mega fight against Conor McGregor.

Ad

Aspinall captured the interim strap by defeating Sergei Pavlovich in the first round at UFC 295 in 2023. He has since defended the belt against Curtis Blaydes and has now become the longest-reigning interim champion in the promotion's history.

The Englishman fired back at the comparisons with Chandler, stating that he is willing to fight all the elite heavyweights rather than wait for one specific matchup against Jon Jones.

"I've seen a lot of people comparing me to Michael Chandler. [He] waited a long time for Conor McGregor. I'm not waiting for one fight, I'm not trying to fight one guy, I'm trying to fight all the guys. I'm trying to be the guy at heavyweight who takes out everybody."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"It doesn't matter who it is, Ciryl Gane, [Alexander] Volkov rematch, [Jailton] Almeida, Derrick Lewis, Brock Lesnar. Whoever it is, I don't care. Let's not talk about Jon Jones anymore. I'm the active guy. I'm going to fight somebody, and that's gonna be announced pretty soon."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tom Aspinall shares major update on next fight, and it might not be against Jon Jones

Tom Aspinall has dropped a major update about his return to the UFC octagon for his next bout. During his appearance on the aforementioned podcast, Aspinall said that he has now moved past the Jon Jones fight and is looking to fight someone else for the undisputed heavyweight championship.

Ad

Aspinall has sparked excitement among fight fans by stating that he has a date and location for his upcoming bout.

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.