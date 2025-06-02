  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Tom Aspinall teases major update for his UFC return and heavyweight division: "I've got a date and a location"

Tom Aspinall teases major update for his UFC return and heavyweight division: "I've got a date and a location"

By Subham
Modified Jun 02, 2025 21:06 GMT
UFC 304: Edwards v Muhammad 2 - Source: Getty
Tom Aspinall updates on UFC return. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Tom Aspinall claims to have a date and location for his next fight, and it is probably not against Jon Jones. Due to UFC heavyweight champion Jones' reluctance to fight Aspinall, fans are calling for him to be stripped of the UFC title.

'Bones,' who previously hinted at a potential retirement, has recently stated that a lot is going on behind the scenes and that fans will have to wait for the promotion to announce because he is not allowed to discuss it publicly.

Now, Aspinall claims that Jones is retired and the division is ready to move on. The Brit says he has a date and location for his next fight. Appearing on the Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast, Aspinall quipped:

"This is exciting times for the heavyweight division. We get some movement. People are literally forgetting that heavyweights exist. Nobody has fought for so long, that this is crazy. We've got a guy holding it up. That's old news. The active heavyweight champion is here to fight them all. Let's get it on. I’ll tell you something. I've got a date and a location."
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below:

Tom Aspinall dismisses Jon Jones's previous remarks

On the Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast, Tom Aspinall was asked by Daniel Cormier if Jon Jones' comments regarding "a lot of stuff happening behind the scenes," which Aspinall and Jones are both aware of, hint at their UFC heavyweight title unification bout.

Aspinall, however, believes 'Bones' is retired and he is ready to get the division "moving again."

"Nah, man, Jon's retired. What are we talking about, guys?... The guy is living his best life, he's had a fantastic career... We move on. I'm the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. I'm ready to take on all comers, get this division moving again."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below:

