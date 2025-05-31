Tom Aspinall responds to Jon Jones’ thank-you with subtle jab about "retirement"

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has been waiting to fight undisputed champion Jon Jones for over two years now. Aspinall recently replied to Jon Jones’ thank-you message, but his response included a subtle jab about retirement, sparking fresh conversation among MMA fans.
Jones defended his heavyweight strap against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. He has since dismissed the idea of fighting Aspinall many times and a fight between the two hasn't been announced yet.
However, UFC CEO Dana White, remains confident that a fight between the pair will be made. In a recent tweet, Jones thanked Aspinall for giving him coverage in the UFC. He wrote:
"Just wrapped up the biggest seminar in Phuket history. Half the crowd flew in from the UK—how wild is that?! Massive shoutout to my guy Tom for all the free promo… couldn’t have done it without you. Seriously though, I’m beyond grateful for this brand new UK following. You guys showed up with so much love and energy, and I felt every bit of it. Let’s keep this momentum going—make sure to sign that petition today, we’re pushing 200k! How exciting. #UKLove #Grateful #PhuketHistory #ThankYouTom #ChampEnergy"
Aspinall acknowledged Jon Jones’ message, but couldn’t resist adding a subtle dig. He wrote:
"My pleasure Jon. Told you I’m not an a*shole. Glad you’re enjoying retirement 👍🦆"
Check out Tom Aspinall's response below:
Jon Jones hits back at Tom Aspinall over recent remarks
Tom Aspinall has made it clear that he's focused on winning the title, no matter who he has to face. Speaking in a recent interview with Demetrious Johnson, Aspinall emphasized his position, saying:
"I've been inactive for nearly a year, and I'm just being told to wait. I don't care about fighting Jon Jones. I just want to be the undisputed champion."
The popular MMA page, Verdict MMA, shared Aspinall's quote on Instagram, which quickly caught the attention of Jon Jones. Amused by the remark, Jones didn't hold back and jumped into the comment section with a sharp response:
"Shut your mouth and do as you’re told."
Check out Jon Jones' response below: