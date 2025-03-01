"This is hilarious", "He humbled Rogan" - Fans react as $180 million Ghostbusters star admits he never heard of Joe Rogan's podcast before appearance

Joe Rogan has one of the biggest podcasts and is known to host public figures, sports personalities, scientists, doctors, actors, and much more on his platform. He recently hosted a $180 million Ghostbuster star who admitted to being completely unaware of the podcast in the episode, evoking an immediate fan reaction.

Bill Murray is an acclaimed American actor known for his roles in the Ghostbusters franchise. He appeared on episode #2282 of The Joe Rogan Experience. During their conversation, Murray mentioned his ignorance of the popular podcast, saying:

"I have a very different experience. I only know about, what I've heard, I've never heard your show. I had to ask you, 'are you Joe?' because I somehow knew you were in the fitness and everyone out there seems to be a weight lifter, even Daniele seems like she did lower body today."

Check out Bill Murray's comments on Joe Rogan below:

An excerpt of the video was posted by Jed I. Goodman on his X account, attracting a quick fan reaction. A fan responded, writing:

"This is hilarious."

Another fan wrote:

"He humbled Rogan."

A fan blamed Murray for either "living in a cave or lying" and wrote:

"does this guy live in a cave? else he's just lying.

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Fan comments. [Screenshot courtesy: @jedigoodman on X]

When Joe Rogan and Max Holloway discussed Alex Pereira's walk toward the octagon for his fights

Alex Pereira maintains a stoic and cold demeanor inside the octagon with minimal visible expressions. His signature walkout style toward the cage while shooting an arrow gesture in the direction of his rivals has made it a catchy statement as he marches toward a fight.

'Poatan' walks out to the Brazilian heavy metal band Sepultura's song named Itsari. Joe Rogan discussed the reigning light heavyweight champion's walkout style with Max Holloway in an old episode of The Joe Rogan Experience and said:

"He is a real Amazon warrior, that's his genes... He's the real deal. How the f*ck was he ever making 185 is the big question and how much does this do you think compromised his chin when he went down.... Here's the walk, bro that s*it is terrifying, look at his eyes."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments on Alex Pereira's walkout style below (00:43):

