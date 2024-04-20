'This homie is perfect" - Fans stack praise on Tawanchai's persistence in the gym to become one lethal knockout machine

Fight fans have stacked praise on Tawanchai PK Saenchai's explosive workout session as he works to become an all-encompassing knockout machine for his upcoming world title bout at ONE 167.

The reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion has begun his training camp for his epic rematch against former rival 'Smokin'' Jo Nattawut.

In order to get the job done again after having a highly-contested first fight, Tawanchai is doing everything physically possible to be the lethal powerhouse he knows he can be.

As the countdown to June 7 begins, no one is more fired up for his return than his loyal fanbase on Instagram.

Check out what they've been saying about the fearless Thai world champion below:

Tawanchai returns to Muay Thai with a high level of confidence after defeating ONE interim featherweight kickboxing king Superbon Singha Maywnn via unanimous decision in December.

But you can't cross out Jo Nattawut or compare his style with Superbon's, for he is in a class of his own. The Thai brawler was a constant purveyor of violence against Tawanchai in their first showdown, and we don't expect that to change against the young world champion as they head into their rematch.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok on June 7 via Amazon Prime Video.

"Jo Nattawut is a very strong fighter" - Tawanchai admits being taken aback by 'Smoking' Jo's strength and durability in first world title bout

Tawanchai never expected Jo Nattawut to hit him with everything he had in their first match last October.

Given that Nattawut is 34 years old, he never showed his age against Tawanchai. He threw every punch, kick, and elbow with the intention of dethroning the champion.

And for that, in addition to taking the fight on short notice, Tawanchai has grown a deep respect for his fellow Thai star.

Talking more about the competitiveness Nattawut displayed against him, Tawanchai told ONE:

"I thought I'd have the advantage because I've been fighting many fights but Jo Nattawut is a very strong fighter."

