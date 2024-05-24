"This is huge" - Fans excited as Dana White announces Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler press conference in Ireland

Dana White's latest update on UFC 303 has fans even more excited for the upcoming return of Conor McGregor. After nearly three years away from the octagon, the 35-year-old is scheduled to return against Michael Chandler in June.

As the UFC CEO announced on his social media accounts on May 24, the promotion will hold an upcoming promotional press conference in Ireland with McGregor and Chandler. The event will commence the week after UFC 302, roughly three weeks ahead of International Fight Week.

UFC 303 will not be in Ireland but with the heavy marketing of 'The Notorious' return, the company is returning to the McGregor-inspired press conference tours to promote his fight. White noted that he has not been in Ireland since he was in a similar situation ahead of the Irishman's boxing fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Conor McGregor's return: Dana White announces key addition to UFC 303

Along with the announcement of the Irish press conference, Dana White confirmed an additional fight will be added to UFC 303.

With social media chatter leading to many predicting that rising Irish welterweight Ian Machado Garry would be on the card, White confirmed the rumors in his video. He stated that Garry would be fighting Michael 'Venom' Page.

The fight will be on the pay-per-view main card but not in the co-main event. Moreover, the UFC has found a replacement for Khalil Rountree Jr. (suspended for two months) in Carlos Ulberg, who will face former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill in the fight leading into the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler headliner.