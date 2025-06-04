"This is hype" - MMA X reacts to Dustin Poirier's custom mouth guard for his UFC 318 retirement fight

Dustin Poirier has not entered the octagon since last June when he suffered a fifth-round submission loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 302, marking his third title bout defeat. Poirier is set to return next month as he challenges Max Holloway for the symbolic BMF title at UFC 318, which will take place in his home state of Louisiana and serve as the final bout of his career.

'The Diamond' will have a custom mouth guard for the bout to commemorate his 32nd and final UFC appearance. Home of Fight shared a snap of the custom piece to X, captioning the post:

"🥶 🫡 Dustin Poirier mouthpiece for his last fight at #UFC318 says: "Last Dance." 🎥 @dcmouthguards ▫️"

Check out Dustin Poirier's custom mouth guard below:

Fans shared their reaction to the mouth guard. A user commented:

"This is hype"

Few others wrote:

"Max points to the center, Dustin pulls up his shorts one last time, I cry. CINEMA"

"Too bad it's gonna end up with Dustin unconscious"

"Don’t make them like him anymore true og and warrior"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]

UFC lightweight contender predicts Dustin Poirier will go out on top

Following Mateusz Gamrot's unanimous decision victory over Ludovit Klein last weekend at UFC Vegas 107, Gamrot was asked about the upcoming UFC 317 title fight between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira.

'Gamer' interrupted the reporter and instead stated that for him, the most important is "Dustin Poirier's fight."

"For me, the most important is Dustin Poirier's fight. I want to come [to] this fight. I believe this fight will be like Dustin knocks him out - Max Holloway - [in] his final fight, he gets the belt and he will happy retire in life. He's a great person. I wish him all the best. He helped me a lot in my career. Always, he's pulling me up so he deserves everything."

Check out Mateusz Gamrot's comments below (15:14):

Poirier and Gamrot both train at American Top Team in Florida. The two have often served as sparring partners, so it is no surprise that the latter is hoping to see 'The Diamond' go out on top.

