“This isn't who he is” - Close friend shares what controversial UFC star Sean Strickland is truly like when he's not in front of the cameras

Many fans wonder what Sean Strickland is really like when he's not promoting a fight or in front of the cameras and one of his close friends recently provided an answer to that question.

Strickland has experienced a surge in popularity in recent years, which was on full display when he fought Israel Adesanya in Australia last September, and Dricus du Plessis this past Saturday in Toronto, Canada. During his appearance on today's episode of The MMA Hour, UFC middleweight Chris Curtis mentioned that the former middleweight champion didn't change after achieving success or after losing his title this past weekend. He said:

"Sean loves fighting, but Sean Strickland is not Sean the fighter. Fighting is something he loves, but this isn't who he is, it doesn't define him as a person...He's not gonna beat himself up on it [loss to du Plessis]. He's like, 'It sucks, whatever, we'll figure it out later. Let's go do stuff'...At this point in his life, he's achieved more than anybody ever thought he would. He's got a boat load of money and he's got people that care about him."

Curtis' revelation about Strickland, who he also co-hosts The Man Dance podcast with, is refreshing as it sheds light on how the former middleweight champion is able to separate his personal life from his professional life in that he doesn't dwell on a loss and allow it to affect his day-to-day life.

Sean Strickland shares photo of nasty cut he received during his fight against Dricus du Plessis

The middleweight title fight between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 lived up to the hype as the two left it all in the octagon, with their battle wounds on full display.

It was an entertaining back-and-forth bout that saw Du Plessis earn a split decision win to become the new middleweight champion. Strickland recently took to his Instagram account and shared a photo of the nasty cut he received that required stitches, along with a video clip of when it happened. He mentioned that it affected his ability to see out of his eye but he battled through it:

"I didn't take the cowards way out and tell the doctor I couldn't see and got a no contest. The only reason why you took a round from me is because I couldn't see. I won that fight, the world knows I won that fight. The belt they gave you will never make you a champion, enjoy."