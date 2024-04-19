"This isn’t a 6-foot putt to win The Masters” - Eddie Hearn explains why Ryan Garcia’s “newfound” persona could help him against Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney are at the tail end of the preparations for their much anticipated WBC super lightweight title clash on April 20.

After the bout was announced in February, Garcia began displaying some unusual and concerning behavior online. The talented boxer took to X (formerly Twitter) to make claims of him being forced to watch minors be sexually assaulted, as well as posting about his alleged kidnapping.

'KingRy' also discussed his use of cannabis and alchohol during one of the pre-fight press conferences, and until recently, many felt that the fight would not end up taking place at all.

With the official weigh-ins almost upon us, however, things appear to be going according to plan. Following the final pre-fight press event, held on April 18, Haney's co-promoter Eddie Hearn shared his thoughts on Garcia's antics.

While the general consensus is that his controversial behavior will negatively affect him on fight night, Hearn believes it may have the opposite effect. He said:

"I've never seen anything like it. But this is boxing. This isn't a 6-foot putt to win The Masters, where you have to be so in the moment and mentally and emotionally composed. You've got to go out there and fight. Maybe this newfound Ryan Garcia will help him. Maybe it'll help him, maybe it'll help him dig deeper. Maybe it'll help him be more aggressive. Or maybe it'll make him capitulate."

Ryan Garcia shares his prediction for upcoming clash with Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney are both gearing up for their fight, with the pair scheduled to clash in New York for the WBC super lightweight title on April 20.

It will be their seventh meeting in the squared circle, but the first time the pair will stand across the ring from one another as professionals. Having clashed six times as amateur boxers, they hold three wins apiece.

Garcia was recently interviewed by Boxing News, where he shared his prediction for fight night. He said:

"I'm a little f***ing mental, but I'm ready to destroy a motherf***er. Y'all weren't talking s**t about Mike Tyson when he was like this... It's gonna be a good first round, maybe feel him out, see what he's got going [on]. Then start touching him, then all of a sudden, 30 seconds I'ma drop him. Let his a** get back up, then second round I'm gonna knock him the f**k out."

