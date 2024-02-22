"This doesn't just erase that" - Alexander Volkanovski remains the greatest featherweight of all-time according to Laura Sanko

Alexander Volkanovski was dethroned by Ilia Topuria at UFC 298, losing his featherweight title via second-round knockout after a more than four-year run atop the division. Despite the brutal loss, Laura Sanko recently revealed that she believes 'The Great' remains the greatest featherweight of all time.

Speaking to Mike Heck of MMA Fighting, the mixed martial arts commentator stated:

"We are where we are and he is still the greatest featherweight of all-time, at this point. I've felt that way for a long time. I think so. And yes, the greats get beat. The greats get beat. This is my problem with the MMA hummingbird memory. One loss does not erase greatness. Those are not the same things. When you talk about featherweight greats, you're talking Jose Aldo, you're talking Max Holloway and you're talking Alexander Volkanovski."

Sanko continued:

"I'm a big believer that Alex was the greatest of those three. It's a great argument to have though because certainly there is a strong argument for any of those three guys. Jose Aldo would probably be second in my book. This doesn't just erase that just because he lost. It may be the last time that we see him at the top of the mountain at featherweight. Again, it doesn't change what he did."

Check out Laura Sanko's comments on Alexander Volkanovski below:

Sanko added that Volkanovski's ability to improve every time he entered the octagon is what defines his legacy. She cited his dominant performance against Max Holloway at UFC 276 in their third bout as a career-defining moment that made him the division's greatest.

Alexander Volkanovski eyes immediate rematch against Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski suffered his first career loss at 145 pounds at UFC 298 as he was defeated by Ilia Topuria via second-round knockout. Speaking to Joe Rogan in the octagon after the bout, the former featherweight champion angled for an immediate rematch, stating:

"Obviously he's a hard-hitter, we knew that going in. He wasn't meant to land like that but he did. Credit to him. Obviously, I've been the champion of this featherweight division for a long time, he keeps mentioning Spain. Maybe we do a rematch over there in Spain."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments on an immediate rematch below (starting at the 0:27 mark):

While Topuria has been dismissive of several featherweight contenders, he did reveal that he would be open to an immediate rematch, labeling Volkanovski as a good person. It is unclear how long 'The Great' will remain sidelined before making his return to the octagon.