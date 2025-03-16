"This kid would submit Pereira" - Fans react as someone finally takes up Islam Makhachev on "send him 2-3 years to Dagestan and forget" offer

Islam Makhachev currently reigns over the UFC's 155-pound division. One of the moments involving Makhachev that went viral on social media was during his interview with UFC commentator Daniel Cormier.

During their interaction, the Dagestani had claimed that in order for a child to get good wrestling skills, they should be sent to Dagestan for a period of two to three years.

"If you want your son high-level wrestling, send him two-three years [to] Dagestan and forget... [In] six months, one time you can call him."

Check out Islam Makhachev's comments below:

Years after Makhachev's comments, it seems that someone has finally taken him up on the offer. The lightweight king uploaded a video on social media where he can be seen interacting with a young athlete inside the gym.

In the clip, Makhachev claims that the concerned individual had come to Dagestan to train for multiple years.

"First guy who come to Dagestan for [2-3 years]."

Check out the clip below:

Several MMA fans took notice of the video and shared their reactions on social media.

One fan claimed that after his training in Dagestan, the young athlete would be able to score a submission against former UFC champion Alex Pereira.

"This kid would submit Pereira."

Another person argued that the individual in question would only last a week in Dagestan.

"Bro gonna be running back to the airport in a week."

One user commended the 'kid' for taking up the difficult challenge.

"Respect to the kid. That s**t ain't light work."

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions below:

MMA fans react to Islam Makhachev's video

Makhachev is arguably one of the best fighters in the UFC right now and is currently on a 15-fight win streak. This incredible run includes victories over several big names like Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira, Alexander Volkanovski and Dan Hooker.

