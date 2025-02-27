"This KO is going to look worse" - MMA internet reacts as Bryce Mitchell's next opponent is revealed by Dana White in latest UFC announcement

It appears Bryce Mitchell has his next assignment booked. Dana White recently took to social media to drop some fight news and revealed that Mitchell will be facing one of the fastest-rising stars of the featherweight division.

Ad

In a recent video, White revealed that Justin Gaethje will be facing Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313 after Dan Hooker withdrew due to a hand injury and confirmed that Mitchell will face Jean Silva at UFC 314 in April.

White also clarified that Mitchell wanted the fight and wasn't being thrown to the wolves by the promotion in light of his recent controversial comments. Taking to Instagram, White said:

"Another announcement I have for you. UFC 314. April 12 in Miami, Florida. It's Silva, who fought last weekend and had an unbelievable performance in Seattle. Immediately calls out Bryce Mitchell. Bryce Mitchell immediately texts Hunter Campbell and says, 'I want the fight.' So we made it. April 12, Miami, Silva vs. Mitchell."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He continued:

"Ask and you shall receive, I guess... I didn't want anybody to think we're putting a hit out on Bryce Mitchell."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Soon after, @SpinninBackfist shared a clip of White's announcement via an X post and posted the fight graphic for the Mitchell-Silva fight.

It's worth noting that Mitchell has been embroiled in controversy over the past few weeks, thanks to his questionable comments about the WW2 villains during a recent podcast. Keeping that in mind, fans soon flocked to the post's comments section to share their reactions.

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan recalled Josh Emmett's spectacular first-round KO over Mitchell and wrote:

"This KO is going to look worse than what Emmett did to Bryce."

Another wrote:

"Oh boy, Bryce is definitely getting knocked out here."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @SpinninBackfist on X

Bryce Mitchell goes off on Elon Musk and Neuralink on social media

Bryce Mitchell recently slammed Elon Musk and Neuralink in a social media post. The UFC featherweight is a vocal critic of the Tesla CEO and has accused him of trying to control the masses via his Neuralink venture.

Ad

In an X post, Mitchell went ballistic on Musk and urged his followers not to follow the tech billionaire to "hell" in an extended rant. He wrote:

"Neuralink is gonna lead to the mark of the beast. Trust me, they're gonna try to take cash away and chip u up. Elon Musk, I can't wait til u get what's coming. Don't follow him to hell. repent. Believe in Jesus, and ur all good. Mortals can't harm a man of God. Don't fear these fools. Let them know hell awaits them. we get the last laugh."

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.