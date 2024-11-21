“This is Mad Max in Thunderdome” - When Special Forces veteran Evan Hafer told Joe Rogan about his Hollywood-esque getaway in Mosul

Special Forces veteran Evan Hafer detailed a horrifying story to Joe Rogan about surviving an attack in Mosul, Iraq.

Earlier this month, Hafer made a podcast appearance on episode #2230 of The Joe Rogan Experience. During his conversation with Rogan, Hafer opened up about various topics related to the U.S. Special Forces, including veteran depression and PTSD.

Hafer also talked about his time serving in Mosul. He revealed the following story about his near-death experience in the major city in Iraq:

"The entire Iraqi army in Mosul, Iraq is essentially pursuing us. Mosul is like the size of Los Angeles and I started at the north end of Los Angeles basically and had to work my way to the southern end of Los Angeles being shot at. I'm trying to sort through the problem."

Trending

Hafer continued:

"I got a f*cking map sheet. You don't know, this is Mad Max in the f*cking Thunderdome. Mosul was one of the most f*cked up cities in Iraq. It looked like going back to Stalingrad in different sections of this place. It was a complete sh*t show."

Watch Evan Hafer explain his horrifying escape story to Joe Rogan below (42:28):

Joe Rogan claims "magic isn't real" after watching Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

On Nov. 15, millions of people worldwide tuned into the controversial boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. Despite Tyson being 58 years old, many fans fueled by nostalgia hoped he would pull off an upset win.

Joe Rogan had this to say on X:

"I’m getting ready to watch this Tyson vs Jake Paul fight like I’m watching someone cast a spell that I hope actually works. And I don’t really believe in magic. But I want to believe."

Following the disappointing fight, Tyson fans realized that he wouldn't be able to overcome his age. Rogan followed up his previous tweet with this message:

"Magic isn’t real."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jake Paul's win against Mike Tyson extended his professional boxing record to 11-1. The 27-year-old has maintained his belief that he will become a world champion, even though people worldwide continue to doubt him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback