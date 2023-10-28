"This man is world champion in UFC" - Oleksandr Usyk refuses to count out Francis Ngannou's chances against 'Gypsy King' Tyson Fury

Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is eager to get into the ring with Tyson Fury, but he is not as quick to disregard the 'Gypsy King's' next opponent as much as some.

Usyk, who will be sitting ringside for Fury vs. Ngannou, spoke to TNT Sports prior to the October 28 super fight. In the interview, the Ukrainian boxer said:

"This man is a world champion in the UFC. I think Francis Ngannou [has a] chance, but Tyson Fury [has more of a chance]."

Usyk also admitted that he hopes Tyson Fury comes out of this fight unscathed so as to preserve their intended fight date of December 23. Previously, boxing promoter Frank Warren noted that the only way Fury vs. Usyk would not happen on that day would be if the 'Gypsy King' suffered an injury against Francis Ngannou.

Typically, a boxer of Tyson Fury's level scheduling two fights within two months would be unheard of. However, it played into the narrative that Fury saw Ngannou as no threat, as evidenced by Fury telling 'The Predator' that he had "no power" at the pre-fight press conference.

Despite such claims, Fury has said that he has treated this fight camp the same as all others and respects Ngannou's talent. But if true, that would also give him only two months to prepare for Oleksandr Usyk, whom many argue is the best heavyweight boxer in the world.

Usyk, meanwhile, has been training for Fury since the fight was announced in September. The 36-year-old southpaw is in Saudi Arabia for Fury vs. Ngannou fight week but has taken to social media to show he has not taken any breaks in preparation.

Should Tyson Fury sustain an injury against Francis Ngannou, the fight with Oleksandr Usyk could be pushed back to January 2024. Usyk, however, appears adamant that they face off in December.