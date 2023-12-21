“This match is close” – Nong-O sees no clear winner between Prajanchai, Joseph Lasiri in world title unification bout

For former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama, the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title unification match between reigning world champion Joseph Lasiri and interim world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai on December 22 in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 46 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium will be a closely contested fight.

Nong-O gave out his take on the upcoming match between the two Muay Thai superstars and disclosed it in a recent ONE Championship interview.

The Evolve MMA representative said:

“This match is close, but Joseph took a break for a long time while Prajanchai stayed active. I think their fight is gonna be fun.”

Prajanchai and Lasiri previously fought in May 2022 at ONE 157, where the latter scored a TKO win over the former to dethrone him and become the newest world champion of the weight class.

Nong-O pointed out that the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative also shared that he has seen action three times this year and won all of them by beating Kompet Fairtex, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, and Akram Hamidi.

Nong-O will also see action in ONE Friday Fights 46 as he battles Nico Carrillo

The 37-year-old will not only be a spectator for the curtain-closer card of ONE Championship this 2023, but he’ll also see action in a vital match with Nico Carrillo, which could determine the next challenger for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

It will be Nong-O’s return fight since suffering a first-round knockout loss at the hands of Jonathan Haggerty in April 2023 at ONE Fight Night 9. He hopes to bounce back and earn a world title rematch with ‘The General.’

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.