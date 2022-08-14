"This is mayhem right now" - UFC fighters and fans react to Nate Landwehr edging past David Onama in UFC San Diego barn burner

Fans and fighters alike are going gaga over David Onama and Nate Landwehr's absolute barnburner in the co-main event at UFC San Diego. Landwehr weathered the storm to push his way to a closely contested majority decision win over Onama.

MMA Twitter erupted with applause for the instant classic delivered by Landwehr and Onama. UFC bantamweight Brian Kelleher tweeted while watching the bout:

"This is mayhem right now #UFCSanDiego"

'Boom' also noted that cardio could be the decisive factor in a fight like this.

Lightweight superstar Michael Chandler also praised the fight, emphasizing Landwehr's cardio. 'Iron' advised fighters not to punch themselves out against 'The Train'. Chandler tweeted:

"Rule number 1…don’t punch yourself out against Nate The Train. This fight is fun. Onama’s crisp striking. Nate’s gas tank. #UFCSanDiego"

Michael Chandler @MikeChandlerMMA Rule number 1…don’t punch yourself out against Nate The Train. This fight is fun. Onama’s crisp striking. Nate’s gas tank. #UFCSanDiego Rule number 1…don’t punch yourself out against Nate The Train. This fight is fun. Onama’s crisp striking. Nate’s gas tank. #UFCSanDiego

Shaheen Al-Shatti of MMA Fighting deemed the bout a 'Fight of the Year' contender. Al-Shatti wrote:

"Go ahead and pencil that one onto all your FOTY lists. Absolutely bonkers. #UFCSanDiego"

Shaheen Al-Shatti @shaunalshatti Go ahead and pencil that one onto all your FOTY lists. Absolutely bonkers. #UFCSanDiego Go ahead and pencil that one onto all your FOTY lists. Absolutely bonkers. #UFCSanDiego

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, surging contender Belal Muhammad, and bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, among others, also lauded the fight.

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 standing ovation amazing!!!!! standing ovation amazing!!!!! 👏👏👏👏standing ovation amazing!!!!!

Aljamain Sterling @funkmasterMMA Tides are turning at the end of that round! Great scrap! #UFCSanDiego Tides are turning at the end of that round! Great scrap! #UFCSanDiego

Fans were equally impressed with the slugfest between Landwehr and Onama.

Delta Kaiju @KaijuonFN #UFCSanDiego Nate Landwehr Vs David Onama is easily fight of the night give them both 100k #ufc Nate Landwehr Vs David Onama is easily fight of the night give them both 100k #ufc #UFCSanDiego https://t.co/oJbwZkrSgi

PC Strickland @PCSticklandMMA Nate Landwehr Vs Onama is just Professional Street Beefs lol. Nate Landwehr Vs Onama is just Professional Street Beefs lol.

Nate Landwehr calls out Billy Quarantillo and Shane Burgos after UFC San Diego win

Nate Landwehr and David Onama started at a frantic pace, taking the fight to each other from the initial bell. 'The Train' was dropped in the opening frame itself but managed to recover and land some significant damage of his own.

Although Landwehr took the majority of the damage in round one, he was visibly the fresher fighter going into the second round. Onama displayed immense heart, managing to stay in the fight despite appearing to have emptied his gas tank. The Ugandan even dropped his opponent in a frantic exchange in the closing seconds of the bout. However, 'The Train' did enough to earn a majority decision victory in the end.

In his post-fight octagon interview, Landwehr issued call-outs to featherweight prospects Billy Quarantillo and Shane Burgos. The 34-year-old said:

"I'll tee-off on Billy Q, I'll downgrade Hurricane Shane down to a thunderstorm."

Watch Landwehr's post-fight interview below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Avinash Tewari