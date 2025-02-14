"This might be the shortest retirement in MMA history" - Fans react as GFL announces first confirmed matchup between two former UFC rivals

The GFL recently emerged as a 'fighters first' MMA promotion, and wasted no time in booking a bout between two men who once competed against each other for UFC gold. In a tweet that has left fans jaw-dropped, former UFC middleweight champions Chris Weidman and Luke Rockhold have been booked for a fight.

Both men will cross swords at middleweight, marking their respective returns from retirement, with Weidman having announced the end of his combat sports career on Jan. 17. However, it seems that he has since walked back on that decision.

Meanwhile, Rockhold himself had retired from MMA after a fiery loss to ex-middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa at UFC 278. He cited his age as a motivating factor behind his retirement. However, he wasted little time in reversing course by negotiating a release frorm his UFC contract and pursuing other bouts.

Following his departure from the UFC, he faced BKFC star Mike Perry in a bare-knuckle boxing bout, losing via TKO. Thereafter, he took on Joe Schilling at Karate Combat 45, winning via TKO to score his first combat sports win since 2017. Unfortunately for him, reception to the bout has been largely negative.

One fan joked about how quickly Weidman undid his retirement.

"This might be the shortest retirement in MMA history"

Others joked about the rematch occurring far past its expiration date.

"The most anticipated rematch of 2015"

The announced bout led to another jab from fans.

"Is the GFL like a retirement home for former UFC fighters?"

Most of the tweets, though, were mocking in nature.

"Holy sh*t what a fight!!!!!!! - me in 2013"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reaction to the GFL's announcement of Luke Rockhold vs. Chris Weidman

The pair's first encounter ended in disastrous fashion for Weidman, with Rockhold TKO'ing him in brutal fashion to dethrone him as middleweight champion at UFC 194.

The GFL has signed several UFC legends

Luke Rockhold and Chris Weidman aren't the only UFC legends the GFL has signed. Former UFC champions like Tyron Woodley, Fabricio Werdum, Anthony Pettis, and Junior dos Santos have also signed with the promotion, which has built its roster around veterans and well-known MMA fighters.

However, there have been doubts about the promotion's ability to actually schedule fights after one of its partners withdrew. Nevertheless, hopes are still high that matchups will soon take place.

