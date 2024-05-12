"This needs to be reviewed" - Fans outraged over "disgusting" UFC St. Louis scorecard after Alex Caceres vs. Sean Woodson fight

The Alex Caceres v.s Sean Woodson fight at the UFC St. Louis event has become a controversial topic among MMA fans.

Caceres and Woodson locked horns in a featherweight clash on main card of the May 11 event. The fight took place at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The bout was a competitive back-and-forth affair that went the 15-minute distance.

In the end, 'The Sniper' got his hand raised via unanimous decision. The three judges scored the contest 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27 in favor of Woodson.

The outcome of the fight did not sit well with many MMA fans who took to social media to share their reactions to it.

One X account brought up the suggestion of investigating officials and judges after the controversial result.

"With the proliferation on legal sports betting, at what point do we investigate referees/ officials/ judges with nonsense like that?"

One of the major reasons for the backlash was all three judges scoring the third round against Caceres.

A person argued that the fight result needed to be put under review as they disagreed with the three judges' decision to score the final round for 'The Sniper'.

"This needs to be reviewed because I don't understand the criteria of how Woddson won the 3rd round."

One individual took shots at judges Henry Gueary, who scored all three rounds for Woodson, and suggested for him not to be allowed to judge a fight again.

"Henry should never judge again."

One user simply labelled the three scorecards as 'disgusting'.

"These are disgusting scorecards."

With the victory, Woodson is now undefeated in his last six outings. This run includes wins over Youssef Zalal and Charles Jourdain.