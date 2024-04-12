"This is one of the greatest signings of all time” - Eddie Hearn lauds Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis after capturing him under the Matchroom Boxing label 

After years of trying to acquire his signature, Eddie Hearn was ecstatic with Jaron Ennis' recent signing with his boxing promotion, Matchroom Boxing.

'Boots' is one of the top prospects across any of boxing's divisions right now, and at just 26 years old, he holds a 31-0 record and the IBF welterweight title.

During his period as the interim IBF champion, Ennis had hoped to schedule a clash with former undisputed welterweight champion Terence Crawford. Following Crawford's victory over Errol Spence Jr. in 2023, he was ordered by the IBF to face 'Boots', the mandatory challenger.

However, 'Bud' was contractually tied to negotiate a rematch with Spence Jr., leading the IBF to strip him of his title and award the 26-year-old the belt.

During Hearn's recent interview with The Stomping Ground, he discussed the signing of Boots and potential matchups for his new client. He said this:

"'Boots' messaged me last night and said, 'Wow, we've really broken the internet.' I can't actually remember an announcement that had the same kind of noise that the 'Boots' signing had. This is one of the greatest signings of all time. I've been trying to sign 'Boots' [for] four or five years, because I watched him years ago and thought, 'This kid is unbelievable.'"

He continued:

"He's the best welterweight in the world... I believe 'Boots' will be undisputed at 147 [pounds] if we can make it happen, and at 154. I think he can beat Terence Crawford."

Watch Eddie Hearn's interview below from 7:00:

Eddie Hearn comments on Anthony Joshua's retirement timeline

Anthony Joshua is arguably in the form of his life, having secured four victories in less than 12 months, with his most recent win an emphatic knockout of Francis Ngannou.

During a recent appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, the former heavyweight champion shared his thoughts on his eventual retirement. 'AJ', who is currently 35 years old, stated that he would ideally like to retire when he turns 37.

His promoter, Eddie Hearn, has now shared his thoughts on Joshua's comments during an interview with The Stomping Ground. He said this:

"I think he's in the form of his life. I think he's enjoying his boxing more than ever. While you're doing that, why not stay as long as you can... Right now I'm as excited about 'AJ's' career as I've ever been. I think he is as well... I think two years is about right."

Watch Eddie Hearn's interview below from 5:50:

