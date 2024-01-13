"This is why people don't like you" - Belal Muhammad's one-word reaction to Jim Miller's request for Bruce Buffer fails to sit well with fans

Fans blasted Belal Muhammad after his one-word reaction to Jim Miller's request for Bruce Buffer wasn't met with the response that he had anticipated.

The UFC lightweight had recently made a unique request for the longtime voice of the octagon to give him a memorable introduction for UFC 300. Speaking at the UFC Vegas 84 presser, Miller said:

"I want Bruce Buffer to introduce me as 'Jim f***ing Miller' at UFC 300".

ESPN MMA posted the quote to their Instagram account, which caught the attention of the welterweight contender. He replied with a one-word comment, attempting to gain a hilarious response.

Muhammad wrote:

"Fudging?"

Fans weren't amused by Muhammad's comment and responded by taking jibes at him. They named Leon Edwards as being a better fighter than him, while others mentioned that it's comments like his that explain why he isn't a fan favorite, writing:

"This is why people don’t like you"

"Bigger MMA legend than Remember The UD"

"Watching you fight was one of the worst experiences of my life"

"Leon owns you"

"Bro, why are you even here go train or something? You’re definitely gonna need it"

"You are a human worm"

Miller didn't react to the comment, so it will be interesting to see if he found the humor in Muhammad's reaction.

Jim Miller responds to Anthony Smith saying he would have a 50/50 chance against Brock Lesnar

Jim Miller was unintentionally in the headlines this week after Anthony Smith made a bold claim that the veteran lightweight would have a 50/50 chance at beating Brock Lesnar in a fight.

The comments took social media by storm as the majority of fans disagreed with 'Lionheart' and claimed that the former UFC heavyweight champion would inflict significant damage. During his pre-fight media appearance ahead of UFC Vegas 84, 'A-10' found the humor in the situation. He noted that he is always confident as a fighter but mentioned that the WWE superstar would definitely pose a threat. He said:

"It'd be scary as sh*t but, you know, I'm gonna walk to that octagon hopefully knowing that my bank account's gonna get a big bump...I've trained with plenty of heavyweight world champ grapplers and I've subbed them out...If I could isolate something, I could kimura Brock Lesnar...I appreciate the push but yeah, we'll take it. 50-50."

Check out Jim Miller's reaction below:

