"This is how people truly get hurt"- Kamaru Usman responds to Jake Paul's 'Disney' dig towards him

Kamaru Usman has responded to Jake Paul's recent jab at him. Paul took a shot at 'The Nigerian Nightmare' for visiting Disneyworld. Taking to social media, Usman wrote that Paul doesn't realize that his antics are the reason why people truly get hurt in the fight game.

The reigning UFC welterweight champion added that he doesn't play fighting and could change Jake's life in the worst way. Below is the tweet from Kamaru Usman:

I understand you think this is a game which is probably why you don’t realize that this is how people Truly get hurt. I don’t play fighting and I can change your life in the worst way. https://t.co/Zch2xlDA9b — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) May 5, 2021

Following Jake Paul's win over Ben Askren in the main event of Triller Fight Club, the YouTuber-turned-boxer took shots at multiple UFC fighters. Paul mentioned Daniel Cormier's name which saw the latter confront 'The Problem Child' at UFC 261.

Paul also took shots at Kamaru Usman and was in attendance for Usman's recent win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261. In response to comments made by the younger Paul brother, Usman billed the former Disney Channel star as a "Disney kid."

Usman's reply got Paul's attention, leading to the latter posting an image of Usman with his daughter at Disneyland.

Could Kamaru Usman end up fighting Jake Paul on the back of his win at UFC 261?

It is quite unlikely that Kamaru Usman will step into the world of boxing right now. Usman is arguably in the prime position of his career right now and doesn't seem too interested in fighting Jake Paul. Usman seems to be in contention for a fight against Colby Covington next.

However, if Paul is going to challenge Usman to a fight, then one should know for a fact that Paul will do so in a boxing match instead of an MMA fight. 'The Problem Child' has already beaten former UFC welterweight Ben Askren in a boxing ring and also called out Daniel Cormier for a boxing match.

DC, however, has since revealed that he doesn't need the payday in boxing but is willing to face Paul in an MMA fight.