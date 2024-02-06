"This is pretty gangsta": Ex-UFC star reacts to Ilia Topuria's partner's recent comments about fighters facing 'El Matador'

Ilia Topuria's partner Giorgina Uzcategui's comments after 'El Matador's victory over Josh Emmett has been going viral on social media.

Topuria faced off against Emmett in June 2023, outclassing his opponent for the majority of the bout and scoring a comfortable unanimous decision victory. The three judges scored the contest 50-44, 50-42, and 49-45 in favor of 'El Matador'.

A few days after the fight, Topuria, along with his girlfriend, made an appearance on Ariel Helwani's 'The MMA Hour'. During her appearance, Uzcategui said:

"To be honest, I felt really bad for the other guy... I was saying, ‘baby, you should have a little bit of mercy... Well, honestly, he couldn’t have mercy because the guy that was supposed to stop the fight never did, so if one needs to die, it’s not gonna be my guy.”

Check out her comments from the 18:10 mark below:

Former UFC athlete Josh Thomson recently took notice of Uzcategui's comments and shared his reaction on social media. 'The Punk' showered praise on her for being honest during the interview.

"Not gonna lie… this is pretty gangsta. She didn’t mince her words. This dude got a real one."

Expand Tweet

Topuria is now scheduled to fight for the UFC featherweight title against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298. The event will be held on Feb. 17 and the Honda Center in Anaheim, California will serve as the venue.

Ilia Topuria speaks about his upcoming fight against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298

Ilia Topuria appears super confident about his upcoming clash against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298. Ahead of the scrap, 'El Matador' did an interview with Ariel Helwani for 'The MMA Hour'.

During the chat, Topuria claimed that he would make light work of the current 145-pound king and KO him inside the first round of the fight. "El Matador' then proceeded to hail himself as the 'best fighter in the world':

"First-round knockout. He's saying a lot of bulls**t. 'There is levels. I have this and I have that'. Yes, you're right. There are levels. There are levels then there is me. I'm going to show him where the levels are. I'm going to dominate him everywhere. I'm going to make him look like a punching bag. You will see. I will be dancing February 17th... You are talking to the best fighter in the world right now. I'm the best fighter in the world."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments from the 22:40 mark below: