Professional athletes are the absolute cream of the crop, and while there are many who claim to be among the best in the world, ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson certainly belongs to that group.

Aside from being widely considered as one of the greatest fighters to ever grace combat sports, Johnson spends his downtime doing reaction videos on his YouTube channel “Mighty Gaming”.

In a snippet posted to his Instagram account, Johnson reacted to the internet-breaking interview that comedy legend Katt Williams had with pro football hall of famer-turned-media personality Shannon Sharpe.

'Mighty Mouse' shared the part where Williams alleged that he ran a 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds and decided to play detective and find out the truth:

“A sub, what did he say, 4.5, 40-yard dash? Alright, let’s take a look at this.”

He continued:

“Let’s see the dimensions of a basketball court. 28 meters from [end to end]. Unfortunately boy boy, you running 30 yards. But I know what I did: I did run a 40-yard dash and I believe I clocked in right about 4.72 seconds. Go ahead and take a look at this.”

Johnson would then show himself running a 40-yard dash where he, an elite-level pro athlete, logged a 4.72-second, 40-yard dash.

Demetrious Johnson called out by fellow ONE MMA world champion

It is no secret that combat sports athletes want to test themselves against the best of the best and Johnson was recently the target of ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks.

But before that or anything else can happen though, 'The Monkey God' will have to defend his world title first against heated Filipino rival Joshua Pacio.

The rematch between the two strawweight stars goes down in the co-main event of ONE 166: Qatar at Lusail Sports Arena in ONE Championship’s first on-site card in Qatar.