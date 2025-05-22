“This is how you do a shrimp” - Giancarlo Bodoni looks back at his first time training under Rilion Gracie

Giancarlo Bodoni reflected on his introductory experience training alongside well-respected jiu-jitsu coach Rilion Gracie.
Bodoni, a two-time ADCC world champion, has trained with many world-class grapplers and coaches to evolve his skillset.
The most credentialed coach Bodoni has trained with is arguably Rilion Gracie, the youngest son of the legendary Carlos Gracie Sr.
While speaking to ONE, Bodoni told the following story about his first time training with Gracie:
“We go upstairs, and they barely have mats down. They have no wall mats, just some s*** green puzzle mats on the floor. The guy’s showing us, ‘This is how you do a shrimp, this is how you do a forward roll, this is how you do a rear naked choke, this is how you do an armbar.’ I remember those exact movements.”
Giancarlo Bodoni, aged 29, announced earlier this year that he had signed with ONE Championship. Bodoni is a two-time ADCC world champion (2020 and 2024) and one-time IBJJF Pan champion (2021).
Bodoni's latest major competition was the Eddie Bravo Invitational in June 2024, where he won two of his three matches. He holds wins against Jay Rodriguez, Roberto Jimenez, Andy Varela, and more.
Giancarlo Bodoni claims ONE Championship has "the best grapplers in the world"
ONE Championship's submission grappling roster has proven they are world-class competitors by their accomplishments at prestigious tournaments, including IBJJF, ADCC, and the Craig Jones Invitational.
While speaking to ONE, the newly signed Giancarlo Bodoni had this to say about the depth of talent in the promotion:
"The truth is the best grapplers in the world are over here right now, and that’s why ONE is signing them. But the best grappler in the world or in a weight class might be in some random place somewhere, and we won’t find out until we actually give them an opportunity."
Giancarlo Bodoni competed in the higher weight classes during his impressive runs in the ADCC World Championship and Pan American No-Gi Championship.
Therefore, the 29-year-old superstar could help expand ONE Championship's submission grappling landscape with middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight divisions.
ONE's grappling matches have primarily been in the flyweight, lightweight, and welterweight divisions.