"This is sick af!" - Fans react to Cody Rhodes cutting promo for Dustin Poirier's title fight at UFC 302

Real recognize real, and that's exactly what Cody Rhodes did as he sent an invigorating message to Dustin Poirier ahead of UFC 302. Suffice it to say, fans are delighted about it.

Poirier is a massive betting underdog for his lightweight championship bout against Islam Makhachev, an undeniably challenging matchup for the former interim champion. While it's consensus that 'The Diamond' faces an uphill task at UFC 302, Rhodes knows a thing or two about bouncing back from setbacks and fulfilling one's destiny.

'The American Nightmare' left the WWE early in his career owing to disagreements with how the company brass handled his character. Thereafter, the 38-year-old explored other pastures in the pro wrestling scene before eventually gaining super stardom in All Elite Wrestling (AEW), which helped him make a triumphant return to the WWE in 2022.

His stardom has only grown since, with his crowing moment coming at the recently concluded WrestleMania 40, where he captured the WWE championship from promotional superstar Roman Reigns.

Rhodes wishes for a similar redemption arch for 'The Diamond', who is yet to capture undisputed UFC gold despite being in the promotion for over a decade and already falling short in two prior attempts.

Check out Cody Rhodes' message to Dustin Poirier below:

The pro wrestling superstar's promo for the fight resonated with fight fans. Check out a few reactions below,

@wrestleWres wrote:

"This is sick af."

@Otvos_lili12 chimed in:

"I was already hyped for Dustin but this boosted it 1000x times more."

@CFC_Dok argued:

"Too bad he is getting smashed, this ain't predetermined bud."

Check out a few more reactions below:

Screenshots courtesy of @mma_orbit on X

Dustin Poirier outlines gameplan against Islam Makhachev

While many are counting out Dustin Poirier in his third bid to capture undisputed lightweight gold, 'The Diamond' is aiming to defy his critics in spectacular fashion.

During a recent interview with Daniel Cormier, the Louisiana native claimed that he was going to knock Islam Makhachev out when they meet in the octagon:

"I just know if he comes in fumbling with his feet, his weight is over his feet and he is trying to hit me with big shots, I'm going to set him up, he is going to run into something... I just think I'm the guy to do it."

Catch Dustin Poirier's comments below (11:10):

Makhachev has been knocked out only once in his career: against Adriano Martins at UFC 192 in 2015. This remains the sole blemish on the Dagestani's professional record.