"This sport is gonna go fu**ing hypernova" - Joe Rogan astounded by UFC cost change under new $7.7 billion Paramount Plus deal

Joe Rogan recently opened up about how the new price model will affect MMA fans worldwide, following the UFC's $7.7 billion deal with Paramount. He was pleased to learn that everyone would be able to watch the organization's live events at a reasonable cost.

ESPN will be streaming UFC live events till the end of this year, including pay-per-view cards priced at $79.99 each. However, Paramount has purchased the broadcasting rights for the next seven years, beginning Jan. 1, 2026. As a result, starting next year, fans will be able to watch MMA events at Paramount+. Notably, the yearly ad-free plan costs $119.99, while the monthly plan is only $12.99.

In a recent episode of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan welcomed mental performance coach Brandon Epstein as a guest and discussed the promotion's new deal with Paramount. The UFC commentator was pleased to learn about the affordable pricing model.

''I don't think Paramount costs, but how much does it cost a month? It's like eight or 10 bucks, I think. So if it's 10, let's say it's 10 bucks. That's crazy. That's $120 a year. You could watch every UFC pay-per-view. Two UFC pay-per-views like 140 bucks, right? So you get all of them. Everything's free. That's incredible. This sport is gonna go fu**ing hypernova.''

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:04):

However, MMA figures, including former two-division champion Georges St-Pierre and ex-UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub, are concerned about the pay structure, as pay-per-view cards won't be there starting next year.

In a recent YouTube video, Schaub expressed his displeasure, saying:

''They've doubled their profit, and the fighters are staying exactly the same...This is all bad for the fighters in every facet... More exposure doesn’t mean more money... The fighters have no control now." [24:11]

Joe Rogan is happy to hear about the UFC's contract with Paramount

In the aforementioned conversation with Brandon Epstein, Joe Rogan gave his take on UFC's impressive broadcasting deal with Paramount. He voiced his pleasure by saying:

''Today, they just announced the UFC just signed some crazy deal with Paramount Plus. There's going to be no more pay-per-views. All the events are going to be available for everybody for free. Every pay-per-view, every fight card that they have from the Apex, which are my favorite. Everything is going to be available for free. It's an amazing deal...it's a super-smart move for Paramount. What a great move to not just have the UFC for seven years, but have it for free.'' [0:30]

