"This sport's crazy", "Future champ" - Fans stunned as Carlos Prates admits to smoking habit and party struggle before Ian Garry showdown

Fans have reacted as UFC surging welterweight fighter Carlos Prates made a shocking confession about his smoking habits. Prates, who is scheduled to lock horns with Ian Garry at UFC Kansas City, has admitted that he still smokes more than ten cigarettes a day while in training camp for his upcoming bout.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani, the Brazilian UFC fighter was asked about his smoking habit and whether he still smokes more than ten to fifteen cigarettes a day. ‘The Nightmare’ confessed that he’s trying to cut down on smoking, not because of the upcoming fight, but to get stronger.

"I'm trying to smoke a little bit less, not because I'm going to fight, but because I'm trying to get heavier and stronger."

Furthermore, Helwani asked Prates about his drinking habits. The Brazilian shared that he mostly stays away from alcohol but admitted that it's hard for him to avoid parties.

"I stay without drinking maybe 2 months because I don't go party. I don't go anywhere, just training. It's not difficult to be far away from drink, but it's difficult to stay far away from party."

Check out Carlos Prates’ comments below:

Helwani shared the clip on X, and the post evoked reactions from MMA fans. A user wrote:

“Future champ.”

Another commented:

“World class top ranked athlete btw 😭 this sports crazy.”

Others wrote:

“Ian is very likely getting smoked in round 1 or 2.”

“Muay Thai and Marlboro Reds, the breakfast of champions 💪.”

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @arielhelwani on X]

‘The Nightmare’ was scheduled to fight this weekend at UFC 314 against Geoff Neal. However, Neal withdrew from the bout. Prates will now face 'The Future,' who stepped in on short notice.

Michael Bisping does not want Ian Garry to consider Carlos Prates an easy target

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping reacted to the scheduled UFC Kansas City bout between Carlos Prates and Ian Machado Garry. The UFC Hall of Famer praised Garry for stepping up and taking the fight on short notice against a fully prepared Prates, who has already been in camp for a UFC 314 fight, which is now off.

Bisping warned 'The Future' about the challenge the Brazilian brings to the octagon, emphasizing Prates' training at the Fighting Nerds gym, a camp that has seen significant success in the UFC.

He said:

“Fair play to Ian Garry for stepping up to the plate here… This is not an easy matchup. Ian Garry, what is he going to do? I don’t think he’s going to go out there and look to take down Carlos Prates. Yes, of course it’s mixed martial arts, but Carlos Prates training with the Fighting Nerds, these guys are ready for everything.”

Check out Michael Bisping’s comments below (3:10):

