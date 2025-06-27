"This stuff is like WWE to me" - Jon Jones addresses UFC retirement drama, says dealing with trolls is just part of the show

UFC icon Jon Jones has recently addressed dealing with trolls in the UFC and hilariously compared the situation to WWE.

The former champion has received serious backlash for snubbing the potential title unification bout against interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall and announcing his retirement from the UFC.

Jones captured the heavyweight title after defeating Ciryl Gane in 2023, while Tom Aspinall claimed the interim belt later that same year. Since then, the UFC has made repeated efforts to book a fight between Jones and Aspinall. However, ‘Bones’ has reportedly turned the bout down multiple times, leading to complications and stalling the division’s progress.

A fan asked the 37-year-old on social media how he deals with the online hate. Jones responded by hilariously comparing his situation to the WWE. He said:

"I’m in the entertainment game, this stuff is like WWE to me. Trolls want you to have a shitty reality, then when they really think about it, it makes them mad all over again."

Check out Jon Jones' comments below:

Israel Adesanya believes Jon Jones will come out of retirement

Former UFC middleweight kingpin Israel Adesanya is not buying Jones' retirement and believes that 'Bones' stepped away from the sport due to his ongoing legal battle, involving an alleged hit-and-run incident.

'The Last Style Bender' recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he stated that he believes Jones is "rage-baiting" the fans and will be back to reclaim his throne. He said:

"I think he'll come back. It's just the drama of it. ... What do they call it now? The kids call it rage-baiting. It's working. I don't agree with the fact of holding up the division. Tom defended the belt. That's a defense on his book. Let the division keep moving, and now it moves forward. Now this whole thing comes out because it happened in February or whatever. F*cking, that's why he retired."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments about Jon Jones below (24:04):

