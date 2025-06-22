What are the alleged legal charges leveled against Jon Jones amid UFC retirement? Unpacking the MMA legend's latest woes

Jon Jones appears to be in legal trouble once again after reports emerged of an incident he was allegedly involved in earlier this year. The news came just hours after it was confirmed that the former UFC champion had officially retired from MMA.

Jones is widely regarded as the best MMA fighter of all-time. However, his achievements inside the octagon are almost matched by his inability to stay out of legal trouble when not fighting. 'Bones' has been arrested numerous times, with the charges ranging from driving under the influence as well as a felony charge for a hit-and-run incident he was involved in ten years ago.

So what are the alleged charges being brought against 'Bones' in 2025? Let's unpack them.

What has Jon Jones been accused of doing?

Just moments after the confirmation of Jon Jones' retirement, it was reported that he had been involded in a traffic accident in New Mexico in February 2025. The news was broken by the Albuquerque Journal.

According to another report of the incident by CBS Sports, a criminal summons has accused 'Bones' of fleeing the scene of a traffic accident in New Mexico. He now faces misdemeanor charges for the incident. He is expected to appear in court on July 24 for a bond arraignment.

Reports allege that police arrived at the scene of a traffic accident, with one of the car's involved containing a women in the passenger seat who claimed that Jones was the driver of the vehicle. She claimed that he had left on foot. Upon phoning 'Bones' via the women's cellphone, police reported that the man on the line appeared "heavily intoxicated" and did not directly answer questions about his identity. It was further added that Jon Jones threated the police by "implying his capacity to employ lethal force through third parties".

It has been reported that the former UFC champion was interviewed by authorities several days after the incident. Jones allegedly stated that the women had left his house "intoxicated" prior to the accident taking place.

Could Jon Jones' legal case have something to do with his retirement?

Prior to Jon Jones' decision to call time on his career, 'Bones' had been accused of avoiding a fight against interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. As such, he relinquished the heavyweight title, which now belongs to Aspinall.

But there has been speculation that the recent legal troubles of Jones have something to do with his retirement announcement. Having been stripped of his title in 2015 after a previous hit-and-run incident, prominent account on MMA Twitter @Grabaka_Hitman posted this in the wake of the reports:

