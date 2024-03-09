“This take is sponsored by Dana” - UFC legend’s prediction for MMA fight between Francis Ngannou and Anthony Joshua sets MMA Twitter on fire

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson received backlash for claiming Anthony Joshua would defeat Francis Ngannou in MMA.

On Friday evening, Joshua shut down the Ngannou boxing hype train with a violent second-round knockout. Some MMA fans reacted to the devastating result by reminding the boxing community that ‘The Predator’ would dominate ‘AJ’ in a mixed martial arts bout.

Meanwhile, MMA legend ‘Mighty Mouse’ shocked the combat sports community by saying this during a video posted to his YouTube channel:

“Does Anthony Joshua beat Francis Ngannou in an MMA fight? I think he does. Here’s the reason why. It’ll just be another striking match. AJ understands his distance, he understands the void. He has better hands than Francis, and he can make Francis even whiff and miss again."

Johnson continued:

"Unless Francis is going to change his tactic and go clinch him and wrestle him, but AJ is very athletic, he is smaller, more limper. I think he can be able to stuff a shot and be able to give it to Francis Ngannou.”

Johnson’s comments were re-posted on X, leading to many fans shutting down his prediction:

“Love DJ, but he doesn’t truly believe any of the words that are coming out of his mouth here. It would be over with two minutes.”

“Worse take by DJ”

“This take is sponsored by Dana”

Watch Demetrious Johnson explain his hot take below:

Francis Ngannou releases statement following knockout loss against Anthony Joshua

Francis Ngannou quickly placed himself among the best heavyweight boxers with his unforgettable performance against Tyson Fury. Unfortunately, ‘The Predator’ couldn’t live up to the massive expectations against Anthony Joshua. Ngannou reacted to his disappointing loss by saying this on social media:

“Sorry guys I let you all down 😔 Today was a bad day in the office but tomorrow will be another day. Thank you all for the love ❤️”

Ngannou may have suffered a setback, but he’s not done competing in combat sports. The 37-year-old is expected to fight under the PFL banner later this year against Renan Ferreira, who defeated Ryan Bader with a 21-second knockout win in late February.