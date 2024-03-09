"I knew what I was doing was dangerous” - Francis Ngannou reflects on boxing career and whether he will have another fight or go back to MMA

Francis Ngannou was brutally knocked out by Anthony Joshua in their much-anticipated clash at the "Knockout Chaos" event held in Saudi Arabia on Mar. 8.

'The Predator' suffered his second consecutive defeat in boxing after being handed a split-decision loss against Tyson Fury last year. But unlike the competitive nature of Ngannou's boxing debut, his sophomore appearance saw 'AJ' dominate him from the outset.

The former UFC champion was dropped in Rounds 1 and 2 before being KO'd in near the end of the second round.

Given the defeat, 'The Predator' was asked if he would be interested in having another boxing fight or if he would now move back to MMA during an interview with iFL TV.

He also reflected on his journey in the sport and said this:

"Sad, that's how I'm feeling... I think I can still do both [MMA and boxing]. I'm gonna take some time off and rest, come back and make it, because I know what I was doing. I knew what I was doing was dangerous, to go after the top of the game from the beginning, and that's what happens."

Francis Ngannou says he "didn't feel" the KO punch landed by Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou went head-to-head in a battle of two giants in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Mar. 8.

With the momentous clash being described by Joshua's promoter as "Godzilla vs. King Kong", there was a high expectation that the bout would end violently and abruptly, and so it did.

'AJ' uncorked a vicious overhand right that landed flush on Ngannou's chin in Round 2, and the fight ended. It was the first KO defeat of the Cameroonian's combat sports career, but following the fight, he stated that he didn't even feel the punch that knocked him out.

'The Predator' appeared alongside Joshua at the post-fight press conference, where he said this:

"He stopped me, he did what Tyson Fury couldn't do. It wasn't my day, and he was just way better than me today. It sucks but it's the game."

He continued:

"In fact, I didn't feel the punch. I think that's what the knock out is about. I don't feel any pain, that's how I know I was knocked out."

