"Anthony Joshua is the baddest man on the planet” - Eddie Hearn reacts to ‘AJ’ dismantling Francis Ngannou inside two rounds

Eddie Hearn was over the moon following his client, Anthony Joshua's, stunning performance against Francis Ngannou on Mar. 8.

The pair of heavyweight boxers went head-to-head in the Knockout Chaos event held in Saudi Arabia. The winner of the much-anticipated clash is scheduled to face the winner of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk, which will take place on May 18.

Joshua dominated Ngannou from the outset, dropping him with an accurate right hand in Round 1. 'AJ' landed another flush right hand in the second round that floored his opponent once again before landing a massive punch later in the round that knocked 'The Predator' out cold.

In the wake of his client's epic win, the Matchroom Boxing chairman was interviewed by iFL TV, where he said this:

"I expected [Joshua] to win, not necessarily like that and not necessarily so early. That was one of the most unbelievable performances I've seen. That knock out goes to every news outlet, that knock out goes to every media outlet, social media account. Anthony Joshua is the baddest man on the planet. And I'm telling you now, he beats everyone in the division."

He continued:

"You know it! You know it! You know 'AJ's' the best heavyweight in the world. He is back, baby! He's got all the tools now. The defense, the footwork, the power, the spite."

Watch Eddie Hearn's interview below:

Eddie Hearn discusses Anthony Joshua's options outside of Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury and Oleksander Usyk are set to do battle for all four heavyweight world titles on May 18, with Anthony Joshua likely facing the winner of their bout.

But Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, has revealed that 'AJ' is eager to face all of the division's elite talent. With boxing being notorious for not making the biggest fights happen, Joshua would be wise not to hang his hat on facing 'The Gypsy King' or Usyk next.

Hearn was interviewed by BOXING NOW in the wake of Joshua's recent KO win over Francis Ngannou, where the Matchroom Boxing chairman spoke about his client's future. He said this:

"He wants to fight everyone. He gets excited to test himself, so he still wants to fight [Deontay] Wilder. He still wants to fight [Joseph] Parker again... I don't know how long he's gonna keep going. But right now it's certainly going to be another 3, 5, 7 fights."

Watch Eddie Hearn's interview below from 1:40: