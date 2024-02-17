Eddie Hearn cuts his head open after freak headbutt while celebrating Eduardo Nunez’s KO win 

Eddie Hearn found himself needing to get stitches due to his passionate celebration following Eduardo 'Sugar' Nunez's TKO victory last night.

Nunez is signed to Hearn's promotional company, Matchroom Boxing, and he took on Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov in Tajikistan in an IBF super featherweight title eliminator on Feb. 16.

After securing the TKO victory, he sent his promoter into a wild celebration that ended with Hearn headbutting a pot dangling above his head.

Footage of the aftermath of the Brit's error was reported by talkSport boxing editor Michael Benson, who wrote this:

"Eddie Hearn has cut his head open while jumping up to celebrate his fighter Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez’s win over Shavkat Rakhimov in their IBF final eliminator in Russia today."

Towards the end of the video, the boxing promoter can be heard shouting this:

"Let's go 'Sugar' Nunez!"

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Eduardo Nunez extended his record to 27-1 with his recent victory and has set up a IBF super featherweight title clash with current champion Joe Cordina.

Eddie Hearn previews Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou are set to go to war in a much-anticipated clash on March 8.

'The Predator' shocked both MMA and boxing fans with his stellar showing against WBC champion Tyson Fury last year. It was Ngannou's boxing debut, and he pushed 'The Gypsy King' for all ten rounds before losing a narrow split decision, causing much outcry among fans.

The former UFC champion will now take on 'AJ', in what has been dubbed as potential "knockout chaos" by Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn.

With both men holding undisputable knockout power, the Matchroom Boxing chairman's assessment of the clash could certainly come to fruition.

Prior to Ngannou's boxing debut, questions arose about whether his punching power would translate from MMA gloves to the bigger, more padded, 16-ounce boxing gloves.

But after 'The Predator' dropped Fury with a well-timed counter left hook during their fight, those questions were all answered.

Ahead of the Joshua vs. Ngannou fight, set to take place in Saudi Arabia, Eddie Hearn was interviewed by Matchroom Boxing, where he said this:

"It's the first time 'AJ' has fought anyone bigger than him, in size, in mass. That's always daunting, probably not for 'AJ'. Two guys that can turn your lights off like that. And that's what people want to see, is knockout chaos, in Riyadh. I said that this fight could be over in a nanosecond, and hopefully it will be our way."

Watch the interview below from 9:05: