"This is a 10-year fight camp and I was born to do this" - Kai Kara-France makes inspiring statement ahead of interim title fight with Brandon Moreno

Kai Kara-France made an inspiring admission ahead of his interim title fight against Brandon Moreno at UFC 277 this weekend.

Kara-France and Moreno are set to lock horns in the co-main event of this weekend's pay-per-view with the interim flyweight belt on the line. 'Don't Blink' is relishing the opportunity and mentioned that he has been preparing his whole life for this moment. All his hard work might reap its rewards if he gets past Moreno this weekend. Here's what the New Zealander told Fox Sports Australia:

"Being a father now, being a husband, you just have to step up when need to be. That's what we're doing now. No excuses, we'll go in there five rounds if it has to go the whole distance or goes one round, we'll be more than ready. I welcome that. This isn't a 10-week fight camp, this is a 10-year fight camp. I was born to do this."

Kara-France boasts a three-fight win streak since his submission loss to Brandon Royval. Back-to-back first-round knockout finishes against Rogerio Bontorin and Cody Garbrandt were followed by a decision win against Askar Askarov in his last fight.

Moreno, meanwhile, was dethroned by Deiveson Figueiredo in their trilogy fight as the Brazilian earned a decision win to avenge his loss. The former titleholder will now look to be crowned the interim champion in his rematch against Kara-France.

The duo previously fought at UFC 245 with 'The Assassin Baby' earning a decision win in his favor.

Eugene Bareman on what made Kai Kara-France become an MMA fighter

Kai Kara-France trains out of the City Kickboxing Academy in Auckland under the guidance of Eugene Bareman. The gym's head coach recently revealed that 'Don't Blink' has always been a super athlete.

Bareman hinted that Kara-France is in the right sport. The coach feels that 'Don't Blink' would have struggled to succeed in other sports that don't have weight classes and are dominated by larger athletes. He stated in a recent interview with Combat TV:

"I think Kai's always been a super-talented athlete. I think you get super athletes like him at that weight class. Where does a young, athletic, super-talented boy go when we are in a world where sports are predominantly dominated by giants?... What do you do if you're a 50/60kg super athlete? ... You gravitate to a sport governed by weight divisions."

