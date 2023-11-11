"This thing is a f***ing juggernaut" - Dana White discloses massive revenue made by Power Slap in just nine months

Dana White has recently claimed that his controversial slap-fighting league, Power Slap, is a massive draw on social media.

The Power Slap league has consistently dominated headlines since its inception in January, though predominantly for unfavorable reasons. For those unacquainted, the slap-fighting competition features two participants facing off, taking turns aiming to incapacitate each other through forceful slaps.

Critics from both the combat sports community and medical professionals have vehemently expressed concerns about the league's setup, with a primary focus on athlete safety. The contentious aspect of slap fighting lies in the repetitive, full-strength blows to the head, exacerbated by regulations that prohibit participants from defending themselves.

While safety may not be the primary focus of criticism, numerous athletes, including former UFC fighters, have raised objections to the league's remuneration structure.

Notwithstanding the criticism, Dana White asserted in a recent episode of Rock Sugar Magic podcast that Power Slap's social media engagement surpasses that of major sports entities such as UFC, MLB, NBA, and WWE, among others:

"This thing is a fu*king juggernaut. Everybody thought that I was full of sh*t in the beginning if you take the NFL, NBA, MLB, the NHL, the UFC, WWE, NASCAR, F1, PGA, and a couple of others that I can't remember you combine all their social media numbers and multiple them by four, Power Slap beats them."

He also revealed the prospective earnings generated by the venture:

"In nine months I have an unbelievable amount of sponsors. I haven't said this publicly, this is a $450 million business."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Dana White expresses shock at Francis Ngannou's performance against Tyson Fury

Dana White seems to be genuinely amazed by Francis Ngannou's recent performance against Tyson Fury.

Ngannou marked his noteworthy professional boxing debut in Saudi Arabia last month against the WBC heavyweight champion. 'The Predator' surprised the combat sports community by knocking Fury down in the third round, causing a substantial cut on his forehead, even though he eventually lost a split decision to the 35-year-old Brit.

During a recent appearance on Donald Trump Jr.'s Triggered podcast, Dana White put aside any previous issues with Ngannou and publicly praised the former UFC heavyweight champion for going the distance against 'The Gypsy King':

"The fact that he went 10 rounds with Tyson Fury is crazy. He just went 10 rounds with Tyson Fury, Conor [McGregor] made it 9 or 10 with Floyd, Anthony Pettis just beat Roy Jones Jr. – I know Roy is friggin' 60 years old or whatever, but I don’t know what the hell is going on. It’s crazy. I didn’t see the fight, but the fact that he went 10 rounds is unbelievable." [h/t MMA Fighting]