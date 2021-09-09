"This time, we're not at fault" - Ariel Helwani reacts to Dana White blaming MMA media for talking about fighter pay

Ariel Helwani has reacted to Dana White's recent disparaging comments aimed at MMA media in regards to bringing up the topic of UFC fighter pay.

Low levels of remuneration have been a topic of debate for some time now. It's especially worrying when compared to how much athletes are paid by other sports organizations such as the NFL and NBA.

Speaking on the most recent episode of The MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani spoke out against the UFC president's comments. Helwani and Dana White have a long-running public feud. White even went so far as to ban Helwani from covering events in any manner, despite the fact that up until recently, Helwani worked for ESPN.

Ariel Helwani had the following to say about Dana White's comments:

"Dana will always resort to name-calling, always resort to insults. Scumbag this, douche that, scumbag this. Without ever actually backing anything up with facts. Here's the bottom line. It's not the media that's talking about this now, it's the actual fighters, on ESPN, in the in-ring interview. We've come a long way. From people like me having to ask about it, now they're just offering it up."

One of the most recent examples of a fighter discussing his poor financial situation in a post-fight interview was Jared Cannonier. After defeating Kelvin Gastelum last month, Cannonier openly confessed that he was broke. That's despite the fact that two of his last three fights were main events.

Ariel Helwani added:

"So, the media might be talking about it, but it's often now after the fact that these fighters are willingly bringing it up. And I give them a lot of props because they could get in trouble for bringing it up."

Ariel Helwani on why covering fighter pay is simply a part of MMA media coverage

Ariel Helwani went on to discuss how the media covering the financial aspect of MMA is something that would be perfectly normal in any other sport. Contract negotiations are regularly reported on, as fans try to stay updated on the futures of their favorite athletes.

"The truth is, this is all just about covering the sport. There's no difference in covering this than in covering Ben Simmons wants out of Philly, or Damian Lillard wants a new contract. This has always been the issue."

You can check out the full episode of Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour below:

