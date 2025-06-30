"This is not a true sport" - Legendary MMA coach reacts to Paddy Pimblett seemingly leapfrogging Arman Tsarukyan for a shot at Ilia Topuria 

An MMA coach recently offered his thoughts on the reports of Paddy Pimblett being ahead of Arman Tsarukyan in the lightweight title contention against reigning champion Ilia Topuria. The individual said that fans want Pimblett to fight Topuria since MMA is an entertainment business.
Pimblett and Tsarukyan were in the audience when Topuria defeated Charles Oliveira via a violent knockout at UFC 317 in Las Vegas, Nevada, to become the new undisputed lightweight kingpin. Following his victory, the Spaniard engaged in a heated face-off inside the cage with Pimblett, who many believe is next in line for UFC gold.
According to American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) head coach Javier Mendez, Tsarukyan should be given the title shot over Pimblett. However, because the Brit has been so vocal about his title opportunity, many people favor him over 'Ahalkalakets'. Notably, Pimblett's spat with Topuria in the past also adds fuel to their potential contest.
''Listen anybody that's going to get upset has to remember this is not a true sport, it is entertainment first. If you get upset, make some noise then. Paddy Pimblett makes the noise and the fans want to see him...Arman [Tsarukyan] needs to get out there and make some noise because I've said it from the first time when he fell out with us that he deserved the next shot.''
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Check out Javier Mendez's comments below (5:38):
Tsarukyan did receive an opportunity to challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight belt at UFC 311, however a back injury forced him out of the contest. Meanwhile, Pimblett made a strong case for himself during the Armenian's absence. He defeated Michael Chandler at UFC 314 earlier this year, amassing a seven fight win streak in the promotion.
Despite much speculation, no official announcement has been made regarding a potential Topuria vs. Pimblett title fight.
Paddy Pimblett expresses his dislike for Ilia Topuria
Paddy Pimblett recently voiced his confidence against Ilia Topuria, hinting at their possible matchup.
During ESPN MMA's post-fight show, Pimblett said that he dislikes Topuria and cannot wait to punish the 28-year-old.
"We've got history. You don't even need to sell that fight. It sells itself. Two people who genuinely dislike each other. You don't really get that. We haven't seen that since Khabib [Nurmagomedov] and [Conor] McGregor. Two people who actually hate each other. Because I hate [Ilia Topuria]. I wouldn’t even want to finish him fast. I want to finish him with a minute left in the fight after I’ve elbowed him 700 times. I want to disfigure him''
Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below: