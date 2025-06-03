"This truly is comedy gold" - Fans react to Cory Sandhagen hilariously dissing top UFC bantamweights in latest skit with Kamaru Usman

Cory Sandhagen has flipped the script on his out-of-competition persona, and fans are loving every second of it. He has embraced a sharp-tongued, humorous persona that’s catching fire online.

In a viral skit alongside former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, Sandhagen unleashed a string of savage disses aimed at bantamweight rivals Petr Yan, Merab Dvalishvili, and Sean O’Malley. He mocked the finishing rates, past fights, and even the physical traits of the UFC bantamweight stars with deadpan delivery and wild metaphors.

Check out Cory Sandhagen's video below:

The skit shows Sandhagen reluctantly stepping into this new heel role, egged on by Usman. While it was clearly meant to entertain, fans are calling it “comedy gold,” especially coming from a fighter previously seen as one of the division’s more serious competitors.

Several fans took to X to react to the video and wrote:

"This truly is comedy gold."

"Bruh Sandhagen low key hilarious af."

"I love that Corey is leaning into himself and his awkwardness. It's hilarious!"

"Good direction. Writing could be better. Bet he kills on the next one."

"A little cringe but its better than Merab's."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Cory Sandhagen's recent skit with Kamaru Usman. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Sandhagen is 4–1 in his last five fights, with wins over Marlon Vera, Song Yadong, Rob Font, and most recently, a TKO victory over former flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo. His only loss in that stretch came via decision against Umar Nurmagomedov in a title eliminator.

Cory Sandhagen claims Ilia Topuria is too dangerous for Islam Makhachev

Cory Sandhagen believes Ilia Topuria would have been a major threat to Islam Makhachev in a potential lightweight clash. Topuria, fresh off his knockout wins over Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, was expected to challenge Makhachev before the lightweight champ moved up to welterweight.

Sandhagen sees Topuria’s power and takedown defense as key problems for the Dagestani. Speaking in a recent episode of the Overdogs Podcast, Sandhagen said:

"I'm going to actually go against what most people say, and I honestly think Ilia would win that fight. It's a hot take, but I do. I think his stature is going to be hard to take down for Islam, and I think if those two are standing, I just think that Ilia is a way, way dangerous guy standing, and I just really can't see Islam hurting him because his guard is real good. I think Ilia will win that one."

Check out Cory Sandhagen's comments below (44:15):

