"This is wagtastic"- Kevin Holland sparks fan frenzy with 'every man deserves a strong woman' meme amid Ian Garry relationship controversy

Kevin Holland has sent fans into a frenzy after seemingly taking shots at Ian Garry and his relationship controversy.

Over the past week, Ian Garry and his wife, Layla Anna-Lee, have dominated the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Garry and his wife are being heavily criticized and mocked on social media after a number of revelations were made public regarding the couple.

Layla Anna-Lee had authored a book titled 'How to be a WAG'. It reportedly teaches females how to secure a relationship with professional athletes, but it was later revealed that the 11-page book was meant as satire. Anna-Lee is notably over 13 years older than her husband.

Kevin Holland saw this as the perfect opportunity to take shots at fellow UFC welterweight Ian Garry. Holland recently took to Instagram to post a meme where a woman is seen carrying a man with Garry's face photo-imposed on top. He captioned the post:

"Y’all tweaking every man deserves a strong woman"

"AnajajajahahahahahahAhahHhHh this is wagtastic"

"Lmfao I like when Holland gets involved. He brings the top-tier memes"

"Future a DM from Ian or his wife they are going to sue you."

Conor McGregor's coach predicts Ian Garry vs. Vicente Luque

Ian Garry is set to return to the octagon for the fourth time in 2023 for a bout against Vicente Luque. The two will lock horns in the opening fight of the highly anticipated final UFC pay-per-view of the year.

Speaking about how the fight will most likely play out, Conor McGregor's striking coach, Owen Roddy, suggested that Garry will be "too clinical" for Luque. He had this to say during an interview with TheMacLife.

"I wouldn't even say he's the next big thing in Ireland, because he's already there... He's a very intelligent fighter, a very intelligent striker as well. I think the sky is the limit for him. I think he'll be too clinical for Vicente. Vicente is a phenomenal athlete as well, but I just see Ian being a little bit too fast, a little bit too sharp and I can see him putting him away to be honest."

