UFC welterweight sensation Ian Garry hails from Ireland and the obvious comparison to the country's greatest mixed martial arts personality Conor McGregor is often made.

Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo jumped on the bandwagon as he discussed Garry and the controversy surrounding his marriage with English sports presenter Layla Anna-Lee.

'Triple C' labeled Ian Garry the 'real king of cringe' over himself because of his apparent desire to emulate 'The Notorious':

"And that’s what worries me about an up-and-coming guy, because I do believe that Ian Garry... he is kind of like the king of cringe. Like I’ve always said, he is the real king of cringe, because he wants to. He wants to be a superstar, he wants to reach the stars, he wants to be the reincarnation of Conor McGregor. I wouldn’t be surprised if Conor McGregor was to talk to a guy like Ian Garry and tell him, 'Hey, you should change your name from Machado to Conor McGregor.' As a fool, he’d probably do it, because he’s so driven in that sense. And especially coming from a guy that he idolizes in a guy like Conor McGregor. ”

Conor McGregor's striking coach backs Ian Garry in clash against Vicente Luque

Ian Garry is set to take on Vicente Luque at UFC 296 on December 16.

Luque is coming off of a solid win against former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos this past August and will be keen on derailing Ian Garry's planned rise to the top.

McGregor's striking coach Owen Roddy recently spoke in an interview to TheMacLife and weighed in on the fight. Instead of backing Garry to be the next big thing in Ireland, Roddy suggested that 'The Future' is already there and praised his abilities.

He also predicted that Garry will edge out Luque in their fight at the T-Mobile Arena next month:

"I wouldn't even say he's [Ian Garry] the next big thing in Ireland, because he's already there... He's a very intelligent fighter, a very intelligent striker as well. I think the sky is the limit for him. I think he'll be too clinical for Vicente [Luque]. Vicente is a phenomenal athlete as well, but I just see Ian being a little bit too fast, a little bit too sharp and I can see him putting him away to be honest."

