“This wasn’t an easy opponent” - Mansur Malachiev believes he’s earned another shot at gold after beating Jarred Brooks

Number two-ranked strawweight MMA contender Mansur Malachiev of Russia believes taking out a former champion in the manner that he did warrants a world title shot.

The Dagestani powerhouse dominated Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks at ONE Fight Night 36 last October 3, putting the American to sleep with a nasty north-south choke in round 2.

It was also Malachiev’s flyweight debut, which immediately put him in consideration for contention in two weight classes.

Speaking to the Bangkok Post’s Nick Atkin post-fight, Malachiev believes he earned a shot at gold after that statement victory. He wouldn’t mind if it takes place at strawweight or flyweight.

"I'm thinking at 57, but I'm happy at this weight too. I'm happy in this division as well. I just beat someone at the top of this division, so I think I deserve to fight for the title. I didn't just win by split or unanimous decision — that was a good win for me.”

The Universal Fighters affiliate continued:

“And I respect the organization and their opinions, but I want to address the fact that this wasn't an easy opponent. Jarred Brooks was a champ three times. He's a three-time champ, and that was a tough one for me to get through, and I did."

Watch the full interview:

Mansur Malachiev insists Joshua Pacio did not beat him

As it stands, Mansur Malachiev's lone career blemish comes at the hands of reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio.

It was a closely contested match-up, but 'The Passion' emerged victorious via unanimous decision — something that Malachiev disagrees with even to this day.

The Russian brawler told Nick Atkin in the same interview:

"I think if anyone were to rewatch that fight, they would agree with me that I shouldn’t have lost. But, you know, it’s the judge’s decision, and I can’t really say anything. But I’m still… I defeated Joshua, I defeated Brooks. I don’t have the belt, but I’m still my people’s champion."

The complete ONE Fight Night 36 event is available for on-demand viewing for North American Prime Video subscribers.

